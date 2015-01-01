Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: The use of helmets has been reported to reduce the incidence and severity of head injuries in motorcyclists. However, there remains a significant gap in knowledge regarding the effectiveness of helmets, especially in preventing jaw and tooth injuries.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: In this retrospective analytical study record, all traffic accidents that occurred continuously from 2017 to 2019 in which the motorcyclists were on at least one side of the collision based on inclusion criteria. Data from injury variables in medical records were merged with data related to helmet use in the trauma registration system in Excel software. Then, the final analysis was performed with STATA software version 14 at a significance level of < 0.05.



RESULTS: In total, 1807 people participated in the study, and 160 (9.37) people used helmets. The incidence rate of jaw and tooth injuries was 86 (5.04%). Logistic regression implied that the odds ratio for helmet use was 0.7, which considering the p value of 0.419, shows no significant relationship between wearing helmets and jaw and tooth injuries.



CONCLUSION: Helmets alone cannot prevent jaw and tooth injuries, and designers should design helmets that protect the head and the jaw and tooth. In prevention programs and campaigns for motorcyclists, every age, gender, job, grade group and marital status are target groups.

