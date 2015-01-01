Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is prevalent among active duty military service members, with studies reporting up to 23% experiencing at least one TBI, with 10-60% of service members reporting at least one subsequent repeat TBI. TBI has been associated with an increased risk of cumulative effects and long-term neurobehavioral symptoms, impacting operational readiness in the short-term and overall health in the long term. However, the association between multiple TBI and post-concussive symptoms (PCS), defined as symptoms that follow a concussion or TBI, in the military has not been adequately examined. Prior studies in military populations are limited by methodological issues including small sample sizes, the use of non-probability sampling, or failure to include the total number of TBI. To overcome these limitations, we examined the association between the total lifetime number of TBI and total number of PCS among U.S. active duty military service members who participated in the Millennium Cohort Study. A secondary data analysis was conducted using the Millennium Cohort Study's 2014 survey (n=28,263) responses on self-reported TBI and PCS (e.g., fatigue, restlessness, sleep disturbances, poor concentration, or memory loss). Zero-inflated negative binomial models calculated prevalence ratios (PRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the unadjusted and adjusted associations between lifetime TBIs and PCS. A third of military participants reported experiencing one or more TBIs during their lifetime with 72% reporting at least one PCS. As the mean number of PCS increased, mean lifetime TBIs increased. The mean number of PCS by those with four or more TBI (4.63) was more than twice that of those with no lifetime TBI (2.28). One, two, three, and four or more TBI had 1.10 (95% CI: 1.06 - 1.15), 1.19 (95% CI: 1.14 - 1.25), 1.23 (95% CI: 1.17 - 1.30), and 1.30 times (95% CI: 1.24 - 1.37) higher prevalence of PCS, respectively. The prevalence of PCS was 2.4 (95% CI: 2.32 - 2.48) times higher in those with posttraumatic stress disorder than their counterparts. Active duty military service members with history of TBI are more likely to have PCS than those with no history of TBI. These results suggest an elevated prevalence of PCS as the number of TBI increased. This highlights the need for robust, longitudinal studies which can establish a temporal relationship between repetitive TBI and incidence of PCS. These findings have practical relevance for designing both workplace safety prevention measures and treatment options regarding the effect on and from TBI among military personnel.

