Abstract

A brown recluse spider (BRS) bite is challenging to confirm, but can be clinically diagnosed by considering the location, the season of the year and the clinical manifestations. We described a 26-year-old male who presented after a BRS bite with a skin lesion, bruising, severe swelling and diffuse blisters on the right lower extremity after 3 days. This case should be considered in the differential diagnosis of necrotizing fasciitis. Although spider bite poisoning is rare, proper diagnosis and management are important because, in some cases, it can have devastating outcomes.

