SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miller AP, Baranger DAA, Paul SE, Hatoum AS, Rogers C, Bogdan R, Agrawal A. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.1801

PMID

37358866

Abstract

Early-onset cannabis use is common (eg, 12% of 14- to 15-year-olds in the US report lifetime use) and is associated with increased risk for cannabis use disorder, other psychiatric disorders, and other problems (eg, early school dropout) during childhood and adulthood.1,2 Prospective risk factors of early-onset cannabis use remain poorly understood. Here, using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study,3 we identified characteristics associated with cannabis use initiation by early adolescence (mean [SD] age, 13.43 [0.62] years).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print