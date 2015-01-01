Abstract

Early-onset cannabis use is common (eg, 12% of 14- to 15-year-olds in the US report lifetime use) and is associated with increased risk for cannabis use disorder, other psychiatric disorders, and other problems (eg, early school dropout) during childhood and adulthood.1,2 Prospective risk factors of early-onset cannabis use remain poorly understood. Here, using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study,3 we identified characteristics associated with cannabis use initiation by early adolescence (mean [SD] age, 13.43 [0.62] years).

