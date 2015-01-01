Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to identify associations between school-based, health-promotive factors and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) for sexual and gender minority youth and their heterosexual and cisgender peers.



METHODS: Using data from the 2019 New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey (N = 17,811) and multilevel logistic regression to account for school-based clustering, we compared the effect of four school-based health-promotive factors on NSSI for stratified samples of lesbian/gay, bisexual, and gender-diverse (hereafter, gender minority [GM]) youth. Interactions were examined to evaluate the impact of school-based factors on NSSI for lesbian/gay, bisexual, (compared with heterosexual) and GM (compared with cisgender) youth.



RESULTS: Stratified analyses showed that three school-based factors (adult at school who listens, adult at school who believes they will be successful, clear school rules) were associated with lower odds of reporting NSSI for lesbian/gay and bisexual youth, but not gender minority youth. Interaction effects showed that lesbian/gay youth demonstrated greater reductions in odds of NSSI when reporting school-based supports compared with heterosexual youth. Associations between school-based factors and NSSI were not significantly different for bisexual compared with heterosexual youth. GM youth appear to experience no health-promotive effect on NSSI of school-based factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings underscore the potential of schools to provide supportive resources that reduce the odds of NSSI for most youth (i.e., heterosexual and bisexual youth), but are particularly effective in reducing NSSI among lesbian/gay youth. However, more study is needed to understand the potential impact of school-based health-promotive factors on NSSI for GM youth.

