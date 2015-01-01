Abstract

PURPOSE: The current study extends the limited body of intersectional research on adolescents' sexual health by examining experiences of bias-based bullying and multiple intersecting social positions associated with engagement in sexual risk behaviors.



METHODS: Participants were 14,968 sexually active 9th and 11th grade students surveyed as part of the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey (15% lesbian/gay/bisexual/queer [LGBQ] and/or transgender/gender diverse [TGD] or gender questioning). Exhaustive Chi-square Automatic Interaction Detection analysis was used to identify experiences (i.e., bias-based bullying victimization) and intersecting social positions (i.e., sexual orientation identity; gender identity/modality; race/ethnicity; physical disabilities/chronic illness; mental health/behavioral/emotional problems) associated with the highest prevalence of three sexual risk behaviors.



RESULTS: Overall, 18% of adolescents reported 3+ sex partners in the last year, 14% reported drug/alcohol use before last sex, and 36% reported not discussing protection from sexually transmitted infections with new sexual partners. Adolescents with 2+ marginalized social positions, some of whom also experienced bias-based bullying, were part of 53% of the highest prevalence risk groups. For example, 42% of Multiracial or Latina/x/o gender questioning adolescents who identified as LGBQ reported 3+ sex partners in the last year-twice the sample average. Adolescents who were Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, Latina/x/o, Multiracial, TGD, or gender questioning were in the highest prevalence nodes across all outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with multiple marginalized social positions and who experience bias-based bullying engage in high-risk sexual behaviors at higher-than-average rates.



FINDINGS underscore the importance of addressing intersecting experiences of stigma to reduce high-risk sex behaviors and promote health equity among adolescents.

Language: en