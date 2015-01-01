Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic injuries to the orofacial region are common and can be challenging to the oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The tongue is one of the structures that can be involved; however, the incidence of this injury to the tongue appears rare. Most of the reported work on this topic is on children.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This is a three-year prospective study of traumatic tongue lacerations managed at the oral and maxillofacial centers of two tertiary hospitals in the southeast of Nigeria.



RESULT: A total of 37 cases with tongue lacerations among 353 patients with oral and maxillofacial trauma constituting a prevalence of 10.5%. Their age ranged from 6 months to 57 years with a mean of 18.4 years (standard deviation 17.5). Twenty three (62.2%) are males and 14 (37.8%) females in a ratio of 1.6:1. The duration of injury on presentation ranged from 45 minutes to 96 hours with a mean duration of 26.7 hours. Majority of the laceration occurred in the anterior part of the tongue (24) (64.9%). Thirteen falls (35.1%) and nine motor vehicle accidents (24.3%) were the most common etiology. Thirty six (97.3%) were sutured primarily on presentation while only one (2.7%) was delayed before closure. Anesthesia was achieved with only Local Anesthetic agent in 18 (48.6%) cases, whereas in 13 (35.1%) cases a combination of Local Anesthetic agent and sedation.



CONCLUSION: Tongue lacerations are not very common in the southeast of Nigeria, and management in children may require sedation. Treatment could involve suturing the wound or being left alone to heal.

