Livesley WJ. Personal. Disord. 2023; 14(4): 383-384.
37358529
Comments on an article by S. Sauer-Zavala et al. (see record 2022-23735-001), which presents BPD-Compass as a new intervention for borderline personality disorder (BPD). In this comment, the author says that BPD-Compass is described as comprehensive and short term. But, it is difficult to be both. As a short-term intervention, is the Compass proposed as a first-line treatment? If so, why are crises, self-harm, and suicidality, dominant issues in the early stages of most therapies, not addressed systematically? (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).
Language: en