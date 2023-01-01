SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Livesley WJ. Personal. Disord. 2023; 14(4): 383-384.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/per0000542

PMID

37358529

Abstract

Comments on an article by S. Sauer-Zavala et al. (see record 2022-23735-001), which presents BPD-Compass as a new intervention for borderline personality disorder (BPD). In this comment, the author says that BPD-Compass is described as comprehensive and short term. But, it is difficult to be both. As a short-term intervention, is the Compass proposed as a first-line treatment? If so, why are crises, self-harm, and suicidality, dominant issues in the early stages of most therapies, not addressed systematically? (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print