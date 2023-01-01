Abstract

Comments on an article by S. Sauer-Zavala et al. (see record 2022-23735-001), which presents BPD-Compass as a new intervention for borderline personality disorder (BPD). In this comment, the author says that BPD-Compass is described as comprehensive and short term. But, it is difficult to be both. As a short-term intervention, is the Compass proposed as a first-line treatment? If so, why are crises, self-harm, and suicidality, dominant issues in the early stages of most therapies, not addressed systematically? (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

