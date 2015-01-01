Abstract

This report examines the predictive capabilities of two scales of suicidality in high-risk adolescents. Charts of adolescents with severe suicidality participating in an intensive outpatient program were reviewed. Self-report data from the 9-item Concise Health Risk Tracking Self-Report (CHRT-SR(9)) and clinician-completed data from the Columbia Suicide Severity Risk Scale (C-SSRS) were obtained at entry. Scales' performances in predicting suicide attempts and suicidal events were evaluated using logistic regression models and ROC analyses. Of 539 adolescents, 53 had events of which 19 were attempts. The CHRT-SR(9) total score predicted events (OR=1.05) and attempts (OR=1.09), as did the C-SSRS Suicide Ideation (SI) Intensity Composite for events (OR=1.10) and attempts (OR=1.16). The CHRT-SR(9) AUC was 0.70 (84.2% sensitivity; 41.7% specificity; PPV=5.0%; NPV=98.6%) for attempts. The C-SSRS Intensity Composite AUC was 0.62 (89.5% sensitivity; 24.1% specificity; PPV=4.2%; NPV=98.4%) for attempts. Both the CHRT-SR(9) and C-SSRS capture important parameters related to suicidal events or attempts that can help assess suicidal risk in adolescents.

