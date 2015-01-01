SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kânoğlu U, Rabinovich AB, Okal EA, Pattiaratchi C, Baptista MA, Zamora N, Catalán PA. Pure Appl. Geophys. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00024-023-03301-2

37360540

PMC10236381

Fifteen papers are included in this PAGEOPH topical issue "Sixty Years of Modern Tsunami Science, Volume 2: Challenges." The issue starts with a general introduction, and then briefly summarizes all contributions, first papers addressing general topics, and then articles grouped on a regional basis: Northern Pacific, Southeast Pacific, Southwest Pacific and Indonesia, and Mediterranean regions.


tsunami forecasting; tsunami hazard assessment; tsunami modelling; Tsunami observations

