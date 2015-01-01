|
Citation
Kânoğlu U, Rabinovich AB, Okal EA, Pattiaratchi C, Baptista MA, Zamora N, Catalán PA. Pure Appl. Geophys. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37360540
PMCID
Abstract
Fifteen papers are included in this PAGEOPH topical issue "Sixty Years of Modern Tsunami Science, Volume 2: Challenges." The issue starts with a general introduction, and then briefly summarizes all contributions, first papers addressing general topics, and then articles grouped on a regional basis: Northern Pacific, Southeast Pacific, Southwest Pacific and Indonesia, and Mediterranean regions.
Language: en
Keywords
tsunami forecasting; tsunami hazard assessment; tsunami modelling; Tsunami observations