Journal Article

Citation

Coudevylle GR, Kotbagi G, Collado A, Sinnapah S, Bouchard JP. Rev. Infirm. 2023; 72(292): 37-39.

Vernacular Title

Analyse des causes psychologiques des premières consommations de substances psychoactives chez les adolescents en contexte scolaire et universitaire

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.revinf.2023.05.010

PMID

37364976

Abstract

Experimentation with psychoactive substances (PAS), such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis, is common in adolescence, and continues to pose a public health issue that can lead to failure at school and university. Most of the work on these issues focuses on addiction-related aspects, and little on the underlying causes of addiction. This article sheds psycho-social theoretical light on the causes of first-time use of APS, and cannabis in particular. It is particularly aimed at school nurses and university preventive medicine nurses.

===

L'expérimentation de substances psychoactives (SPA), telles que l'alcool, le tabac ou le cannabis, est courante à l'adolescence et continue de poser une question de santé publique pouvant conduire à l'échec scolaire et universitaire. L'essentiel des travaux portant sur ces questions s'intéresse principalement aux aspects liés à l'addiction, et finalement peu concernent les éléments sous-jacents à cette addiction, notamment les causes des premières consommations. Cet article apporte un éclairage théorique de nature psycho-sociale sur les causes des premières consommations des SPA, et du cannabis en particulier. Il s'adresse tout particulièrement aux infirmiers scolaires et aux infirmiers de la médecine préventive des universités.


Language: fr

Keywords

prevention; health; psychology; addiction; prévention; psychologie; réussite; santé; success

