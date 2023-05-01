|
Coudevylle GR, Kotbagi G, Collado A, Sinnapah S, Bouchard JP. Rev. Infirm. 2023; 72(292): 37-39.
Analyse des causes psychologiques des premières consommations de substances psychoactives chez les adolescents en contexte scolaire et universitaire
37364976
Abstract
Experimentation with psychoactive substances (PAS), such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis, is common in adolescence, and continues to pose a public health issue that can lead to failure at school and university. Most of the work on these issues focuses on addiction-related aspects, and little on the underlying causes of addiction. This article sheds psycho-social theoretical light on the causes of first-time use of APS, and cannabis in particular. It is particularly aimed at school nurses and university preventive medicine nurses.
Language: fr
prevention; health; psychology; addiction; prévention; psychologie; réussite; santé; success