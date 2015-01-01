Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior is a public health problem, and adolescents are one of the main risk groups.



AIM: To analyze the association among suicidal behavior, consumption of psychoactive substances, and Health Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in adolescents attending schools in Valparaiso, Chile. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Five hundred-fifty adolescents enrolled in a public school participated in the study. HRQoL was evaluated through KIDSCREEN-27, while suicidal behavior and the consumption of psychoactive substances were measured with the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS).



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal behavior was higher in women and in those who used tobacco or marijuana in the last month. Respondents with a bad perception of physical well-being reported a higher frequency of suicidal ideation than those with a good perception (Odds ratio (OR): 2.24; 95% confidence: 1.49-3.36). Likewise the frequency of suicidal ideation was higher in those with a bad perception of psychological well-being (OR: 3.87; 95%CI: 2.09-7.71), and a bad perception of autonomy and relation with parents (OR:2.46; 95%CI: 1.34-4.54). Suicide planning was also associated with dimensions of autonomy and relation with parents (OR: 2.32; 95% CI: 1.23-4.38) and dimensions of friends and social support (OR: 1.86; 95%CI:1.05-3.28). Suicide attempt was associated with the dimensions of friendship and social support (OR: 1.83; 95%CI: 1.02-3.28) and school environment (OR: 1,92; 95%CI: 1,23-3,01).



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide ideation is associated with worse physical and psychological well-being. Suicide planning and suicide attempt is associated with a worse perception about the relation with parents or friends, social support, and school environment.

Language: es