Vilugrón Aravena F, Molina T, Gras Pérez ME, Font-Mayolas S. Rev. Med. Chile 2022; 150(8): 1036-1045.

(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Medica De Santiago)

10.4067/S0034-98872022000801036

37358151

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior is a public health problem, and adolescents are one of the main risk groups.

AIM: To analyze the association among suicidal behavior, consumption of psychoactive substances, and Health Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in adolescents attending schools in Valparaiso, Chile. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Five hundred-fifty adolescents enrolled in a public school participated in the study. HRQoL was evaluated through KIDSCREEN-27, while suicidal behavior and the consumption of psychoactive substances were measured with the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS).

RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal behavior was higher in women and in those who used tobacco or marijuana in the last month. Respondents with a bad perception of physical well-being reported a higher frequency of suicidal ideation than those with a good perception (Odds ratio (OR): 2.24; 95% confidence: 1.49-3.36). Likewise the frequency of suicidal ideation was higher in those with a bad perception of psychological well-being (OR: 3.87; 95%CI: 2.09-7.71), and a bad perception of autonomy and relation with parents (OR:2.46; 95%CI: 1.34-4.54). Suicide planning was also associated with dimensions of autonomy and relation with parents (OR: 2.32; 95% CI: 1.23-4.38) and dimensions of friends and social support (OR: 1.86; 95%CI:1.05-3.28). Suicide attempt was associated with the dimensions of friendship and social support (OR: 1.83; 95%CI: 1.02-3.28) and school environment (OR: 1,92; 95%CI: 1,23-3,01).

CONCLUSIONS: Suicide ideation is associated with worse physical and psychological well-being. Suicide planning and suicide attempt is associated with a worse perception about the relation with parents or friends, social support, and school environment.


Language: es

Adolescent; Humans; Female; Risk Factors; Prevalence; Quality of Life; *Suicidal Ideation; *Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Chile/epidemiology; Suicide, Attempted/psychology

