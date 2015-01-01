Abstract

Students with disabilities or at risk for disability identification (SWD) are disproportionately affected by the bullying dynamic; however, professional development and educator-focused training on preventing bullying for this population is lacking. To address this gap, this study presents an analysis of qualitative data collected from general and special education teachers (n = 33) participating in an online professional development training using Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) to prevent bullying among students with disabilities. Braun and Clarke's six-step process was used to identify key themes and exemplar quotes from qualitative reflections collected as knowledge check responses embedded within two training modules. Three themes were identified and examined based on MTSS tiers: (1) teacher perceptions of SWD and their inclusion in a MTSS-based bullying prevention plan; (2) identifying key stakeholders for preventing bullying within a MTSS-based bullying prevention plan; and (3) potential challenges and solutions of implementing a MTSS-based bullying prevention plan within the individual, classroom, and school contexts.



FINDINGS highlight the need to educate teachers on how to use MTSS, especially for bullying prevention and interventions that are inclusive of SWD. Implications from this work extend to all students including those with mental health considerations, regardless of disability status. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s12310-023-09589-8.

Language: en