Citation
Dhanani LY, Totton RR. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center)
37363351
INTRODUCTION: Over the last 3 years, there has been a proliferation of legislation aimed at restricting the rights of transgender Americans, including their access to gender-affirming health care. While the health implications of not having access to gender-affirming care are well documented, there may be additional indirect harms associated with proposing this type of legislation, such as those associated with being exposed to negative messages about transgender people or having to contend with friends and family who support the legislation.
Legislation; Gender-affirming care; Health care policy; Transgender; Well-being