Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine self-reported rates of driving under the influence (DUI) with and without arrest among border and non-border residents in California.



METHODS: Data were obtained from 1,209 adults 18 to 39 years of age resident in four counties in California: Imperial on the U.S./Mexico border; and Kern, Tulare, and Madera in California's Central Valley. Households were selected using a list assisted sample. Data were collected on the phone or online and analyzed with a heteroskedastic ordinal generalized linear model.



RESULTS: Driving after drinking (11.1% vs. 6.5%; q = 0.04) and the lifetime DUI arrest rates were higher for men than women (10.7% vs. 4%; q = 0.001). In multivariable analysis driving after drinking and DUI arrests were not higher on the border, not higher among Hispanics than Whites, and among Hispanics, the rates were not higher among those located on the border. Income was positively associated with drinking and driving. Impulsivity was positively and significantly associated with both drinking and driving and lifetime DUI arrest.



CONCLUSION: The null results suggest that DUI related risk behaviors may not be higher on the border than in other areas of California. There may be health related risk behaviors of higher prevalence in the border population than in other areas, but DUI related behavior may not be one of them.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



Language: en