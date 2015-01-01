Abstract

E-scooter services have multiplied worldwide as a form of urban transport. Their use has grown so quickly that policymakers and researchers still need to understand their interrelation with other transport modes. At present, e-scooter services are primarily seen as a first-and-last-mile solution for public transport. However, we demonstrate that 50 % of e-scooter trips are either substituting it or covering areas with little public transportation infrastructure. To this end, we have developed a novel data-driven methodology that autonomously classifies e-scooter trips according to their relation to public transit. Instead of predefined design criteria, the blind nature of our approach extracts the city's intrinsic parameters from real data. We applied this methodology to Rome (Italy), and our findings reveal that e-scooters provide specific mobility solutions in areas with particular needs. Thus, we believe that the proposed methodology will contribute to the understanding of e-scooter services as part of shared urban mobility.

