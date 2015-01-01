Abstract

Sorenson, S. B., & Schut, R. A. (2018). Nonfatal Gun Use in Intimate Partner Violence: A Systematic Review of the Literature. Trauma, Violence, & Abuse, 19(4), 431-442. https://doi.org/10.1177/1524838016668589



In the above article, the following sentence (p. 431) has a correction, the need for which recently came to the attention of the authors.

Original Sentence: The number of U.S. women alive today who have had an intimate partner use a gun against them is substantial: About 4.5 million have had an intimate partner threaten them with a gun and nearly 1 million have been shot or shot at by an intimate partner.

Revised Sentence: The number of U.S. women alive today who have had an intimate partner use a gun against them is substantial: About 4.5 million have had an intimate partner threaten them with a gun; in addition, nearly 1 million have had a gun used against them (presumably, been shot, shot at, or pistol whipped) by an intimate partner.

