Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a public health issue, and there are several factors leading to suicide, like mental illness and psychosocial stressors. Actual loneliness (living alone) and subjective loneliness (feeling of being alone) and different suicidal behaviors have been reported to have some link. This scoping review aimed to assess the association between loneliness and suicidal behaviour by exploring the existing literature.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted implementing the appropriate framework and in accord with the PRISMA-ScR extension. A PubMed database search was made using a combination of terms to find publications in English from 2011 to 2021. Studies were included if they reported quantitative outcomes of the association between loneliness and suicidal experiences, including suicidal thoughts, plans, and/or attempts. Screening and data charting of the published literature was conducted by a panel of authors. The accuracy and clarity of extracted data was checked by three reviewers.



RESULTS: Among 421 articles found, 31 full texts were evaluated based on exclusion and inclusion criteria, out of which, 18 papers that reported quantitative outcomes of the association between loneliness and suicidal experiences were included. We found that association between loneliness and suicidal behaviour is determined by individual, social and cultural factors. Co-existing mental illness, substance use disorder and economic hardship play an important role for the completion of suicide.



CONCLUSION: Loneliness is correlated with suicide, and the knowledge about this association could assist in the identification of suicidal individuals or those at elevated risk of suicidal behaviour. Future studies should focus on loneliness and its relation to suicidal ideation in individuals with different mental health disorders and personalities.

