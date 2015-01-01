SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Apatinga GA, Tenkorang EY. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231182408

PMID

37357677

Abstract

Empirical research confirms the economic costs of intimate partner violence (IPV) for women. Yet, scholarship on this topic is lacking in Ghana, where IPV against women is commonplace. We used in-depth interviews with 15 female survivors of IPV in the Eastern Region to examine the economic costs of IPV for women.

FINDINGS showed that the economic costs were both direct and indirect. Direct costs included out-of-pocket payments for medical and nonmedical services, while indirect costs included diminished work abilities, increased absenteeism from work, and lowered work productivity. Ghanaian policymakers must enforce and strengthen policies to prevent violence against women.


Language: en

Keywords

violence; women; Africa; Ghana; economic cost

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print