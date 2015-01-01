Abstract

Empirical research confirms the economic costs of intimate partner violence (IPV) for women. Yet, scholarship on this topic is lacking in Ghana, where IPV against women is commonplace. We used in-depth interviews with 15 female survivors of IPV in the Eastern Region to examine the economic costs of IPV for women.



FINDINGS showed that the economic costs were both direct and indirect. Direct costs included out-of-pocket payments for medical and nonmedical services, while indirect costs included diminished work abilities, increased absenteeism from work, and lowered work productivity. Ghanaian policymakers must enforce and strengthen policies to prevent violence against women.

