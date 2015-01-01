|
Citation
Apatinga GA, Tenkorang EY. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37357677
Abstract
|
Empirical research confirms the economic costs of intimate partner violence (IPV) for women. Yet, scholarship on this topic is lacking in Ghana, where IPV against women is commonplace. We used in-depth interviews with 15 female survivors of IPV in the Eastern Region to examine the economic costs of IPV for women.
Language: en
Keywords
|
violence; women; Africa; Ghana; economic cost