Zhao R, Zhang H, Wretman CJ, Radtke SR, Rizo CF, Kim J, Macy RJ. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231182411

37357680

This study investigates factors related to the decision to (a) arrest or (b) mediate in domestic violence (DV) situations-nonmutually exclusive but highly differing decisions chosen a priori as being outcomes of interest. The sample included three types of professionals handling domestic violence cases in China: (a) Women's Federation (WF), (b) police, and (c) judicial personnel. The participants (n = 817) responded to a vignette describing a DV incident. Logistic regression revealed that legal, organizational, and attitudinal factors were associated with decision-making and varied by group. The findings suggest training and detailed instructions on handling DV.


Language: en

arrest; China; domestic violence; decision-making; mediation

