With interest we read the article by Jazayeri et al on a review aiming at calculating the world-wide incidence of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI)1 Strategic searching, reference checking, grey literature searching, contacting of registries, authors, and organizations requesting unpublished data, browsing related websites, and hand searching key journals were applied to collect the intended data1 TSCI incidence of 49 countries was collected. The TSCI incidence ranged from 3.3 to 195.4 cases per million (cpm) based on subnational studies and from 5.1 to 150.48 cpm based on national studies. The review is excellent, but has limitations that are cause for concerns and should be discussed.
Trauma; Incidence; Global; Frequency; Spinal cord