Abstract

Although various studies deal with the special demands of interactive work, these have only rarely been examined from an integrated stressor and resource perspective (Bednarek 2014). Thus, previous research concentrated on investigating customers in their role as stressors.The aim of this article is to identify and categorise interaction-related stressors and resources and reflect their role in order to design interactive work in a humane and health-promoting way. As a first step, the research field was explored by means of a systematic literature analysis. Based on the results an explorative-qualitative study was conducted. The results show that interaction-related stressors particularly result from unfriendly or aggressive customer behaviour, high customer demands and traumatic experiences. Interaction-related resources refer to friendly clients who support service providers in their work and help them to experience their work as meaningful. Work design aspects include sufficient time and human resources as well as interaction-supporting work equipment.Practical relevance: With the development of a comprehensive taxonomy independent of economic sectors or occupations, the study creates a conceptual framework to design interactive work in a humane and health-promoting way. Four thematic fields with concrete design factors for interactive work are identified.



Auch wenn sich bereits verschiedene Studien mit den besonderen Anforderungen von Interaktionsarbeit auseinandersetzen, wurden diese kaum aus einer integrierten Stressoren- und Ressourcenperspektive betrachtet (Bednarek 2014). So konzentriert sich die bisherige Forschung vor allem darauf, KundInnen in ihrer Rolle als Stressor zu untersuchen.



Ziel des Beitrags ist es, interaktionsbezogene Stressoren und Ressourcen zu identifizieren, zu systematisieren und diese hinsichtlich ihrer Relevanz für eine menschengerechte Arbeitsgestaltung von Interaktionsarbeit zu reflektieren. So wird das Forschungsfeld zunächst mittels einer systematischen Literaturanalyse erschlossen und anschließend eine explorativ‐qualitative Studie durchgeführt. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass interaktionsbezogene Stressoren vor allem aus unhöflichem oder aggressivem Kundenverhalten, hohen Kundenansprüchen sowie traumatischen Erfahrungen resultieren. Interaktionsbezogene Ressourcen beziehen sich auf die Interaktion mit freundlichen KundInnen, die Dienstleistende bei ihrer Arbeit unterstützen und dazu beitragen, dass diese ihre Tätigkeit als sinnstiftend erleben. Konkrete Gestaltungsfaktoren schließen u. a. eine ausreichende Zeit- und Personalbemessung sowie interaktionsdienliche Arbeitsmittel ein.



Praktische Relevanz: Die Studie schafft mit der Entwicklung einer branchen- und berufsübergreifenden Taxonomie einen konzeptionellen Rahmen, um Interaktionsarbeit gezielter menschengerecht gestalten zu können. Hierbei werden vier Themenfelder mit konkreten Gestaltungsfaktoren für interaktive Tätigkeiten aufgezeigt.

Language: de