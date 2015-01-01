|
Citation
Wehrmann J. Z. Arbeitswiss 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Interaktionsbezogene Stressoren und Ressourcen - Entwicklung einer Taxonomie zur menschengerechten Gestaltung von Interaktionsarbeit
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37359209
PMCID
Abstract
Although various studies deal with the special demands of interactive work, these have only rarely been examined from an integrated stressor and resource perspective (Bednarek 2014). Thus, previous research concentrated on investigating customers in their role as stressors.The aim of this article is to identify and categorise interaction-related stressors and resources and reflect their role in order to design interactive work in a humane and health-promoting way. As a first step, the research field was explored by means of a systematic literature analysis. Based on the results an explorative-qualitative study was conducted. The results show that interaction-related stressors particularly result from unfriendly or aggressive customer behaviour, high customer demands and traumatic experiences. Interaction-related resources refer to friendly clients who support service providers in their work and help them to experience their work as meaningful. Work design aspects include sufficient time and human resources as well as interaction-supporting work equipment.Practical relevance: With the development of a comprehensive taxonomy independent of economic sectors or occupations, the study creates a conceptual framework to design interactive work in a humane and health-promoting way. Four thematic fields with concrete design factors for interactive work are identified.
Language: de
Keywords
Interactive work; Mental stress; Service work; Stressors and resources; Taxonomy