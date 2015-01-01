|
Akyurek G, Bilgin N, Kocademir FN, Aslan S, Turk AB. J. Public Health (Heidelberg) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
AIM: To reduce home accidents, which is one of the critical public health problems, it is necessary to evaluate the home environment first. The aim of this study was to develop the Home Environment Risk Rating Scale (HERRS) and examine its psychometric properties in elderly and adult individuals. SUBJECT AND METHODS: This study was conducted on 220 elderly and adult individuals (63.68±10.31 years old, 68.2% female, 31.8% male) living in their homes. The participants completed the Sociodemographic Information Form, Home Environment Conditions Evaluation Form for Falls, and Home and Environment Risk Rating Scale. In addition, psychometric measurement results for horizontal and vertical measurements were analyzed by exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) methods.
Environment; Reliability; Development; Measure; Validity