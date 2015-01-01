|
Karakoç S, Doğan RA. J. Public Health (Heidelberg) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37361315
AIM: The aim of the study is to determine the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the attitudes of university students towards domestic violence. SUBJECT AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was carried out between 15 June and 15 July 2021 in Turkey. The study sample consists of 426 students studying in the health departments of two universities (faculty of medicine, dentistry, midwifery, nursing) in the 2020-2021 academic year. Data were collected from university students using a university student descriptive form and the Attitudes Towards Violence Scale in university students.
Violence; COVID-19; Domestic violence; University students; Pandemic process