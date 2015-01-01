SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

D'Orio M, Taccardo G, Passiatore M, Macrì G, Starnoni M, De Vitis R. Acta Biomed. Ateneo Parmense 2023; 94(S2): e2023085.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Societa di Medicina e scienze naturali di Parma)

DOI

10.23750/abm.v94iS2.13686

PMID

37366192

Abstract

A 37-year old male patient with a right-hand firework injury. An extreme hand reconstruction was performed. The second and third rays were sacrificed enlarging the first space. The diaphysis of the second metacarpal bone became a tubular graft to reconstruct the fourth metacarpal. The thumb consisted only in the first metacarpal bone. The result was satisfactory, according to the wishes and needs of the patient, a three-finger hand with an opposable thumb, obtained in only one surgical treatment and without using free flaps. The concept of an "acceptable hand" is related to the surgeon's and patient's opinions.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Humans; Male; Hand; *Amputation, Traumatic/surgery; *Hand Injuries/surgery; *Metacarpal Bones/surgery/injuries; Surgical Flaps; Thumb/surgery/injuries; Toes/injuries/transplantation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print