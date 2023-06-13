Abstract

This study aims to investigate the impact of exposure to terrorism on post-traumatic stress disorder and employee performance, and to determine whether social support acts as a boundary condition that can attenuate the adverse effects of PTSD on employee performance. The study used a cross-sectional sample of 178 university teachers who had experienced a terrorist attack. Data was collected using closed-ended questionnaires and analyzed using PROCESS Macro). The results found a negative and significant relationship between exposure to terrorism, post-traumatic disorder, and employees' performance. Moreover, it was also found that social support helps attenuate the negative impact of PTSD on performance levels. This study adds to the existing body of knowledge by exploring the relationship between terrorism exposure, PTSD, employee performance, and the potential mitigating effects of social support.

