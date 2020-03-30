|
Baek EM, Lee BK. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1241.
37370019
BACKGROUND: While customer interactions are inherent and essential aspects of the service industry, instances of violence against service workers have brought social attention to the need for a system to ensure their protection. In South Korea, a protection system for the health of service workers has been implemented to prevent this type of violence and its negative consequences. This study conducted a comparative analysis to clarify the impacts of this protection system across a sample of service workers. We collected data on their general characteristics, occupational characteristics, and experiences with the service protection system to determine how those factors were related to workplace violence, with a focus on whether the system has reduced such occurrences.
Workplace violence; Service protection system; Service workers