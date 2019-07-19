Abstract

Background Standing electric scooters (e-scooters) were introduced in Tampa, Florida, in 2019. We reviewed 292 e-scooter injury cases at the Tampa General Hospital Emergency Department (ED) to determine what insights we could gain. We sought to identify the characteristics of such presentations, including chief complaint (CC), patient age, day of the week, time of day, length of stay, disposition, acuity, and means of arrival to the ED. We were particularly interested in studying the rates of hospital admission, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) transport, emergent acuity presentations, and head injuries. We also sought to identify the prevalence of alcohol use prior to e-scooter accidents and its effect on the above factors.



METHODology This was a retrospective chart review and was exempt from the University of South Florida's Institutional Review Board approval (STUDY004031). Data from routine clinical care in the Tampa General Hospital ED, a Level-1 Trauma Center ED in Tampa, Florida, from July 19, 2019, to May 30, 2022, were collected through an operational report within the business intelligence infrastructure of the hospital's electronic medical record system. Data from patients with scooter injury-related encounter codes were extracted to an electronic data capture form and deidentified. Narratives were reviewed to exclude uncertain cases (e.g., patients with moped, kick scooter, mobility scooter injuries, etc.) and to flag for alcohol endorsement, altered mental status, helmet usage, and head injuries that were not listed as the CC. CC, means of arrival, acuity, disposition, arrival/departure day of week, and arrival/departure hour were collected. Data analysis was completed using Microsoft Excel version 16.5 (Microsoft Corp., Redmond, WA, USA) and SPSS Statistics version 28.0 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA).



RESULTS A total of 292 of 442 collected cases remained after removing irrelevant flags. Overall, 30.8% (n = 90) of patients were between the ages of 21 and 30, and most patients presented on weekends and nights. Moreover, 40.8% (n = 119) suffered head injuries, 40.8% (n = 119) arrived via EMS, 31.5% (n = 92) were admitted to the hospital, and 18.8% (n = 55) were designated as emergent acuity. Apart from the admission rate, these rates were all higher among alcohol endorsers (39, 13.4%) than non-endorsers (253, 86.6%). Only 2.1% of patients endorsed helmet use.



CONCLUSIONS We found higher rates of hospital admission and EMS transports in our ED than many previous studies in urban areas have reported. Our data suggest that alcohol use increases the risk of more serious e-scooter injuries, characterized by higher acuity, EMS transport rate, and head injuries among alcohol endorsers. These findings are highly relevant due to the rapidly growing e-scooter presence across the United States and may serve to inform hospitals and EMS systems regarding their role in injury management, as well as future policy regarding their safe use.

