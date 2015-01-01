Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Contemporary trauma literature on injuries to motorcycle passengers is scarce. The aim of this study was to examine the injury patterns and outcomes of motorcycle passengers with regard to helmet use. We hypothesized that helmet utilization affects both injury type and outcomes.



METHODS: The National Trauma Data Bank was queried for all motorcycle passengers who were injured in traffic accidents. Participants were stratified according to helmet utilization into helmeted (HM) and nonhelmeted (NHM) groups. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to compare the injury patterns and outcomes between the groups.



RESULTS: A total of 22,855 patients were included for analysis, of which 57.1% (13,049) used helmet. The median age was 41 years (IQR 26-51), 81% were female, and 16% of patients required urgent operation. NHM had higher risk of major trauma (ISS > 15: 26.8% vs 31.6%, p < 0.001). The most frequently injured body region in NHM was the head (34.6% vs 56.9%, p < 0.001), whereas in HM patients was the lower extremities (65.3% vs 56.7%, p < 0.001). NHM patients were more likely to require admission to the ICU, mechanical ventilation, and had significantly higher mortality rate (3.0% vs 6.3%, p < 0.001). The strongest predictors of mortality were GCS < 9 on admission, hypotension on admission, and severe head injury. Helmet utilization was associated with decreased odds of death (OR 0.636; 95% CI 0.531-0.762; p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Motorcycle collisions can lead to significant injury burden and high mortality in motorcycle passengers. Middle-age females are disproportionally affected. Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of death. Helmet use is associated with decreased risk of head injury and death.

