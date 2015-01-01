|
Tai SY, Chi YC, Chien YW, Kawachi I, Lu TH. JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2023; 9: e42149.
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR Publications)
37368475
BACKGROUND: Health advocates and the media often use the rankings of the leading causes of death (CODs) to draw attention to health issues with relatively high mortality burdens in a population. The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) publishes "Deaths: leading causes" annually. The ranking list used by the NCHS and statistical offices in several countries includes broad categories such as cancer, heart disease, and accidents. However, the list used by the World Health Organization (WHO) subdivides broad categories (17 for cancer, 8 for heart disease, and 6 for accidents) and classifies Alzheimer disease and related dementias and hypertensive diseases more comprehensively compared to the NCHS list. Regarding the data visualization of the rankings of leading CODs, the bar chart is the most commonly used graph; nevertheless, bar charts may not effectively reveal the changes in the rankings over time.
COVID-19; monitoring; surveillance; data visualization; cause of death; cause of mortality; dashboard; health statistics; leading causes of death; mortality data; mortality/trend; ranking; surveillance indicator