OBJECTIVES: The aim was to describe incidence and reimbursement trends of surgical repair of facial fractures among the Medicare population.



METHODS: The annual procedure data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service National Part B Data File from 2000 to 2019 were queried.



RESULTS: The total number of surgically corrected facial fractures increased from 10,148 in 2000 to 19,631 in 2019 in a linear pattern (r = 0.924). Specifically, nasal bone/septum fracture repairs increased the most by 200.6% (n = 4682 to n = 14,075), whereas operations for TMJ dislocations, malar/zygoma fractures, and alveolar ridge/mandibular fractures decreased by 27.9%, 12.3%, and 3.2%, respectively, between 2000 and 2019. Correspondingly, the total Medicare reimbursement rose from $2,574,317 in 2000 to $4,129,448 in 2019 (r = 0.895). However, the mean reimbursement for all procedures decreased from $376.63 to $210.35 (44.1% fall) over the same time after adjusting for inflation, with this trend holding for individual fracture types as well.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the population's increasing age, there has been a significant increase in the number of surgical repairs of facial fractures in Medicare patients between 2000 and 2019. However, this is largely driven by an increase in nasal bone/septum closed reductions, with stagnant and, in some cases, declining incidence among other fracture repairs. The reason is unclear and may be related to an increase in nonoperative management or poor outcomes. Nevertheless, like other subfields within otolaryngology and medicine at large, payments have lagged far behind, which may play some role.



