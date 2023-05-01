Abstract

The existing evidence on burns in the underage population has focused mainly on children under ten years, leaving behind the age group defined as "adolescents" by the World Health Organization. However, adolescents present their own characteristics that differentiate them from their younger counterparts. These differences are relevant from a primary prevention perspective, focusing on preventing illness or injury. In this context, this article reflects on why adolescents need special attention in the primary prevention of burns in Latin America and the Caribbean. First, burn scenarios in adolescents are often linked to participation in risky activities due to pressure, social desirability, or low perception of the associated risks. Second, it is essential to emphasize that adolescents may experience social vulnerability, which entails a higher risk of suffering an intentional or unintentional burn. Third, the risk of burns in adolescents may be related to mental health and self-harm scenarios. These aspects need to be investigated through both quantitative and qualitative studies to design and implement primary prevention strategies relevant to this population group in the region.

Language: es