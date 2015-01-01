Abstract

Deaths due to suicide and homicide, often referred to collectively as violent deaths, have been a leading cause of premature death to people aged 10-24 in the United States (1-3). A previous version of this report with data through 2017 showed that suicide and homicide rates for people aged 10-24 were trending upward (4). This report updates the previous report using the most recent data from the National Vital Statistics System and presents trends from 2001 through 2021 in suicide and homicide rates for people aged 10-24 and for age groups 10-14, 15-19, and 20-24.

