Moura N, Vidal M, Aguilera AM, Vilas-Boas JP, Serra S, Leman M. NPJ science of learning 2023; 8(1): e22.
(Copyright © 2023)
37369691
Music performance requires high levels of motor control. Professional musicians use body movements not only to accomplish and help technical efficiency, but to shape expressive interpretation. Here, we recorded motion and audio data of twenty participants performing four musical fragments varying in the degree of technical difficulty to analyze how knee flexion is employed by expert saxophone players. Using a computational model of the auditory periphery, we extracted emergent acoustical properties of sound to inference critical cognitive patterns of music processing and relate them to motion data.
