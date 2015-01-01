Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The coronavirus disease is still not under the control globally and has caused various mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, suicide, and aggressive behavior in different populations. The pandemic-related issues which are applied to control the pandemic such as protection measures against COVID-19, social distancing, isolation, and quarantine can also trigger mental health problems.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess suicidal behavior and aggression, and its correlates during COVID-19 among populations within institutional quarantine and isolation centers in Ethiopia.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was conducted among a sample of 392 participants. The convenience sampling method was used to select the study participants. Suicide Behavioral Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) and the Modified Overt Aggression Scale (MOAS)were applied to determine the suicide and aggressive behavior of study participants respectively. Epi-data 3.1 and SPSS 20.0were used to enter and analyze the data respectively. Logistic and linear regressions were fitted to explore correlates associated with suicidal behavior and aggression respectively.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal behavior was 8.7% (95% CI: 6.1, 11.5) whereas the mean total score of behavioral aggression was 2.45±5.90 (95% CI: 1.84, 3.08). Being female (AOR = 2.63, 95% CI: 1.09, 6.32), having common mental disorders (AOR = 6.08, 95% CI: 2.32, 15.93), manifesting the symptoms of COVID-19 (AOR = 2.17, 95% CI: 1.48, 2.86), and poor social support (AOR = 7.30, 95% CI: 1.44, 37.10) were significantly associated with suicidal behavior, whereas male gender (β coefficient = 3.0, 95% CI: 1.35, 4.70), low level of knowledge about COVID-19 (β coefficient = 1.87, 95% CI: 1.09, 3.41), and substance use (β coefficient = 1.7, 95% CI: 1.23, 6.47) were positively associated with mean overt aggression score.



CONCLUSION: The present study revealed that suicidal and aggressive behaviors were prevalent with significant correlates. Therefore, it is important and required to provide focused mental health and psycho-social services for the selected and high-risk populations such as those in quarantine and isolation centers for being suspected.

Language: en