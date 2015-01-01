Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2018, the City of Providence introduced a program in which electronic scooters were deployed for public use. We aim to characterize the burden of craniofacial injuries associated with these scooters.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted of all patients consulted to the plastic surgery service for evaluation of craniofacial injury between September 2018 and October 2022. Data pertaining to patient sociodemographics, site and time of injury, and craniofacial trauma were recorded.



RESULTS: Twenty-five patients sustaining craniofacial trauma were identified over a four-year period. Most patients required soft tissue repair (64%) and bony fractures were sustained by approximately half of all patients (52%). Admission to ICU was uncommon (16%), and there were no fatalities.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of craniofacial injury from electronic scooter use is low. However, these injuries may involve extensive surgical reconstruction and ICU admission. We advise the City of Providence to optimize best safety practices and monitoring to minimize risk.

