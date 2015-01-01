|
Citation
|
Soliman L, Chang K, Sawicki N, Sobti N, Akiki RK, Swartz S, Roussel LO, Woo AS. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2023; 106(6): 42-46.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Rhode Island Medical Society)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37368834
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 2018, the City of Providence introduced a program in which electronic scooters were deployed for public use. We aim to characterize the burden of craniofacial injuries associated with these scooters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; e-scooter; craniofacial; vehicle