Abstract

Pulmonary physiology is significantly altered during underwater exposure, as immersion of the body and increased ambient pressure elicit profound effects on both the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Thoracic blood pooling, increased breathing gas pressures, and variations in gas volumes alongside ambient pressure changes put the heart and lungs under stress. Normal physiologic function and fitness of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems are prerequisites to safely cope with the challenges of the underwater environment when freediving, or diving with underwater breathing apparatus. Few physicians are trained to understand the physiology and medicine of diving and how to recognize or manage diving injuries. This article provides an overview of the physiologic challenges to the respiratory system during diving, with or without breathing apparatus, and outlines possible health risks and hazards unique to the underwater environment. The underlying pathologic mechanisms of dive-related injuries are reviewed, with an emphasis on pulmonary physiology and pathophysiology.

