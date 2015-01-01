Abstract

BACKGROUND: The global pandemic of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has presented many unique challenges to health systems. The hidden impact of COVID-19 and its associated lockdown have been an increased prevalence of domestic violence.



OBJECTIVE: To increase our understanding of the connection between COVID-19 containment measures, domestic violence, and mental health in Germany, we conducted an online self-assessment survey of 98 domestic violence victims and 276 controls. All participants answered questions concerning domestic violence, emotional regulation skills, limitations due to and acceptance of containment measures, and quality of their contact experiences.



RESULTS: There was no significant effect of "gender" x "domestic violence." Among victims of domestic violence, the number of women was considerably higher than the number of men. In addition, the factors "negative contact quality," "emotional regulation," and "resilience" differed significantly between the victims of domestic violence and the control group.



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 outbreak and associated containment and quarantine measures resulted in a "hidden pandemic" of domestic violence for which prevention programs and early victim assistance through the expansion of digital technologies are urgently needed. Prospective studies should expand empirical data to focus on the long-term psychological effects of domestic violence and biomarkers that can serve as warning signs of stress-related disorders.

