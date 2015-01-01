|
Marins EF, Ferreira RW, de Freitas FC, Júnior JREV, Dutra GFAA, Caputo EL. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: To assess the incidence of suicides among Brazilian Federal Highway Police Officers (FHPO) between 2001 and 2020, as well as to describe their sociodemographic and occupational profile.
Language: en
Brazil; epidemiology; mental health; law enforcement; self-extermination