Abstract

Faculty, staff, and administrators in our pharmacy colleges and schools work in well-known organizational structures that form the foundations for cultures and subcultures. The importance of promoting a positive culture and subculture is a frequent discussion in our own institutions and across the academy. However, the impact of these cultures and subcultures on individual and collective success and how they influence inclusion and innovation in our organizations are often not considered in these conversations. Psychological safety promotes an environment in an organization where an individual feels included in the culture or subculture; is safe to learn; is safe to contribute; and is safe to challenge the status quo all without the fear of being embarrassed, marginalized, or penalized in some way. Psychological safety is the foundation for enabling learning, innovation, and change in our colleges and schools of pharmacy. This commentary will highlight elements of cultures and subcultures, the importance of fostering a psychologically safe environment in our colleges and schools, and suggestions for success.

