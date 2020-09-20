|
Citation
|
Mohtasham N, Jamshidi F, Dastoorpoor M, Khodadadi N, Rahmani AH. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2021; 71(3-4): 77-86.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37378570
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: After unprecedented demand for ethanol in the pandemic, profiteers used methanol for making illegal alcoholic drink. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Final judgements passed by criminal divisions of common courts of law in cases where death or grievous bodily harm was caused by injuries to the facial and cerebral parts of the skull resulting solely from punches to the facial area of the skull. Assessment of individual cases within each group to determine similarities and differences. Comparative analysis of both groups.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; COVID-19; Methanol; Crisis