Cywka T. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2021; 71(3-4): 87-94.
Samobójstwo przy użyciu helu – opis przypadku
(Copyright © 2021, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
37378571
A significant increase in the number of suicides with the use of helium has been observed in recent years. Deaths with its use are quick and are not accompanied by a feeling of breathlessness. This paper presents the results of a post-mortem examination of a woman who committed suicide by inhaling helium. Conventional postmortem examination did not reveal any post-traumatic changes, while a computed tomography (CT) scans showed the presence of a large amount of gas in the veins and arteries of the whole body and in the heart chambers. In the assessment of postmortem computed tomography (PMCT) images, changes resulting from putrefaction were also taken into account. The results of the diagnostics carried out confirm the results of previous reports, which indicated that inhalation of large amounts of helium leads to death not only (as previously thought) in the oxygen displacement mechanism, but also through the formation of gas embolisms.
Language: pl
suicide; anoxemia; gas embolism; helium; inert gases; postmortem computed tomography