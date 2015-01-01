Abstract

A significant increase in the number of suicides with the use of helium has been observed in recent years. Deaths with its use are quick and are not accompanied by a feeling of breathlessness. This paper presents the results of a post-mortem examination of a woman who committed suicide by inhaling helium. Conventional postmortem examination did not reveal any post-traumatic changes, while a computed tomography (CT) scans showed the presence of a large amount of gas in the veins and arteries of the whole body and in the heart chambers. In the assessment of postmortem computed tomography (PMCT) images, changes resulting from putrefaction were also taken into account. The results of the diagnostics carried out confirm the results of previous reports, which indicated that inhalation of large amounts of helium leads to death not only (as previously thought) in the oxygen displacement mechanism, but also through the formation of gas embolisms.





W ostatnich latach obserwuje się wzrost liczby samobójstw z wykorzystaniem helu. Zgony z użyciem tego gazu są szybkie i nie towarzyszy im uczucie duszności. W niniejszej pracy przedstawiono wyniki badania pośmiertnego kobiety, która popełniła samobójstwo poprzez inhalację helu. Sekcja zwłok nie wykazała żadnych zmian pourazowych, natomiast badanie TK wykazało obecność dużej ilości gazu w naczyniach żylnych i tętniczych całego ciała oraz w jamach serca. W ocenie obrazów PMCT uwzględniono także zmiany wynikające z procesów rozkładowych. Rezultaty przeprowadzonej diagnostyki potwierdzają wyniki wcześniejszych doniesień, które wskazywały, iż wdychanie dużych ilości helu prowadzi do śmierci nie tylko (jak wcześniej sądzono) w mechanizmie wypierania tlenu, ale także poprzez powstawanie zatorów gazowych.

