Abstract

Descriptions of events from the field of forensic pathology, which could be considered perfect crimes, can be easily found in the literature [2-11]. Of course, the very fact of putting them in writing contradicts the definition of a perfect crime, but they are mostly only interesting speculations on the possibility of demonstrating certain causes of fatal events during a criminal investigation. Also, such events are often an interesting theme for the creators of books, podcasts, and movies. In this letter we will attempt to answer the ques- tion: can an explosion be a perfect crime? At first glance, no. Our imagination almost automatically considers an explosion to be so spectacular that its signs should be easily visible at a distance, by every- one and at first sight. And especially by someone as experienced as a forensic pathologist. But is this really the case? Let's analyze a hypothesis where there have been an explosion, followed by a traffic accident. Could such an event become a perfect crime?



===



W piśmiennictwie można znaleźć opisy zdarzeń z obszaru medycyny sądowej, które można by uznać za przestępstwa doskonałe [2-11]. Oczywiście sam fakt ich opisania kłóci się z twierdzeniem, że były one przestępstwami doskonałymi - są one zazwyczaj tylko dosyć ciekawymi rozważaniami na temat moż- liwości wykazania konkretnych przyczyn zdarzeń ze skutkiem śmiertelnym podczas prowadzonego po- stępowania. Często też takie zdarzenia są tematem książek, podcastów czy filmów fabularnych. W niniejszym liście do redakcji chcielibyśmy za- stanowić się, czy wybuch może być przestępstwem doskonałym? Na pierwszy rzut oka nie. Nasza wy- obraźnia niemal automatycznie uznaje wybuch za coś tak spektakularnego, że jego ślady muszą być widoczne z daleka, dla każdego i już na pierwszy rzut oka. A szczególnie dla kogoś takiego jak do- świadczony medyk sądowy. Ale czy na pewno tak jest? Przeanalizujmy hipotezę, że doszło do wybu- chu, a następnie do wypadku komunikacyjnego. Czy takie zdarzenie może stać się przestępstwem doskonałym?

Language: pl