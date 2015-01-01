|
Citation
|
Berent J, Smędra A. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2021; 71(3-4): 130-134.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Czy wybuch może być przestępstwem doskonałym?
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37378575
|
Abstract
|
Descriptions of events from the field of forensic pathology, which could be considered perfect crimes, can be easily found in the literature [2-11]. Of course, the very fact of putting them in writing contradicts the definition of a perfect crime, but they are mostly only interesting speculations on the possibility of demonstrating certain causes of fatal events during a criminal investigation. Also, such events are often an interesting theme for the creators of books, podcasts, and movies. In this letter we will attempt to answer the ques- tion: can an explosion be a perfect crime? At first glance, no. Our imagination almost automatically considers an explosion to be so spectacular that its signs should be easily visible at a distance, by every- one and at first sight. And especially by someone as experienced as a forensic pathologist. But is this really the case? Let's analyze a hypothesis where there have been an explosion, followed by a traffic accident. Could such an event become a perfect crime?
Language: pl