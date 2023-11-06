SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Caffin F, Boccara D, Piérard C. Biomedicines 2023; 11(6).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/biomedicines11061626

PMID

37371720

PMCID

PMC10295658

Abstract

Over one century after its first military use on the battlefield, sulfur mustard (SM) remains a threatening agent. Due to the absence of an antidote and specific treatment, the management of SM-induced lesions, particularly on the skin and eyes, still represents a challenge. Current therapeutic management is mainly limited to symptomatic and supportive care, pain relief, and prevention of infectious complications. New strategies are needed to accelerate healing and optimize the repair of the function and appearance of damaged tissues. Hydrogels have been shown to be suitable for healing severe burn wounds. Because the same gravity of lesions is observed in SM victims, hydrogels could be relevant dressings to improve wound healing of SM-induced skin and ocular injuries. In this article, we review how hydrogel dressings may be beneficial for improving the wound healing of SM-induced injuries, with special emphasis placed on their suitability as drug delivery devices on SM-induced skin and ocular lesions.


Language: en

Keywords

burn; eye; hydrogels; skin; sulfur mustard; wound dressings

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print