Abstract

Work-related injuries are common. The cost of these injuries is around USD 176 billion to USD 350 billion a year. A significant number of work-related injuries involve nerve damage or dysfunction. Injuries may heal with full recovery of function, but those involving nerve damage may result in significant loss of function or very prolonged recovery. While many factors can predispose a person to suffer nerve damage, in most cases, it is a multifactorial issue that involves both intrinsic and extrinsic factors. This makes preventing work-related injuries hard. To date, no evidence-based guidelines are available to clinicians to evaluate work-related nerve dysfunction. While the symptoms range from poor endurance to cramping to clear loss of motor and sensory functions, not all nerves are equally vulnerable. The common risk factors for nerve damage are a superficial location, a long course, an acute change in trajectory along the course, and coursing through tight spaces. The pathophysiology of acute nerve injury is well known, but that of chronic nerve injury is much less well understood. The two most common mechanisms of nerve injury are stretching and compression. Chronic mild to moderate compression is the most common mechanism of nerve injury and it elicits a characteristic response from Schwann cells, which is different from the one when nerve is acutely injured. It is important to gain a better understanding of work-related nerve dysfunction, both from health and from regulatory standpoints. Currently, management depends upon etiology of nerve damage, recovery is often poor if nerves are badly damaged or treatment is not instituted early. This article reviews the current pathophysiology of chronic nerve injury. Chronic nerve injury animal models have contributed a lot to our understanding but it is still not complete. Better understanding of chronic nerve injury pathology will result in identification of novel and more effective targets for pharmacological interventions.

