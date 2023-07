Abstract

A trainee psychiatrist from London who worked with elderly patients has been jailed for six years for helping to run a site on the dark web dedicated to the sexual abuse of children.



Kabir Garg, 33, who was a specialty registrar at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, was first a member and then became a moderator of a site called the Annex, with around 90 000 members worldwide and hundreds of links daily to child abuse materials. Members used Tor, a dark web browser with an estimated 1.4 million global users.



Garg, who qualified in India, was arrested at his flat …

