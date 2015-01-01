Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although there is robust evidence for several factors which may precipitate self-harm, the contributions of different physical injuries are largely unknown.



OBJECTIVE: To examine whether specific physical injuries are associated with risks of self-harm in people with psychiatric disorders.



METHODS: By using population and secondary care registers, we identified all people born in Finland (1955-2000) and Sweden (1948-1993) with schizophrenia-spectrum disorder (n=136 182), bipolar disorder (n=68 437) or depression (n=461 071). Falls, transport-related injury, traumatic brain injury and injury from interpersonal assault were identified within these subsamples. We used conditional logistic regression models adjusted for age and calendar month to compare self-harm risk in the week after each injury to earlier weekly control periods, which allowed us to account for unmeasured confounders, including genetics and early environments.



FINDINGS: A total of 249 210 individuals had been diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder and a physical injury during the follow-up. The absolute risk of self-harm after a physical injury ranged between transport-related injury and injury from interpersonal assault (averaging 17.4-37.0 events per 10 000 person-weeks). Risk of self-harm increased by a factor of two to three (adjusted OR: 2.0-2.9) in the week following a physical injury, as compared with earlier, unexposed periods for the same individuals.



CONCLUSIONS: Physical injuries are important proximal risk factors for self-harm in people with psychiatric disorders. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Mechanisms underlying the associations could provide treatment targets. When treating patients with psychiatric illnesses, emergency and trauma medical services should actively work in liaison with psychiatric services to implement self-harm prevention strategies.

